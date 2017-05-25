By: editor

Published May 25, 2017, in Sport, Twitter

AS THE saying goes, you don’t get much for your money these days, writes Andy Fitzsimons.

However, Woking FC continues to buck the trend when it comes to admission prices after extending its unbeatable season ticket deal until 31 May ’17.

For just £4:30 for adults (concessions £3.26) and 87p for those aged between 5-19, new and existing Cards’ fans will be able to watch their team compete in the National League next season.

It’s a real sign that times are changing and the turnstiles are turning at The Laithwaite Community Stadium, as the club seeks to draw back the crowds that were synonymous with the 1990s.

Following the launch of the £99 Early Bird incentive (£75 for concessions and £20 for 5-19 year olds), the Kingfield-based club has already sold over 1,450 season tickets, and is hoping to reach a target of 1,700 before the deal finishes next Wednesday.

In stark contrast to some of the League’s big-spenders, Woking can at least rest on their laurels knowing that they have already paid for one quarter of their season prior to anyone kicking a football on 5 August 2017.

Elliot Machin, Sales & Marketing Executive, for Woking FC, said: “We are very excited by the uptake of the current season ticket offer, which has already exceeded our initial expectation and captured the imagination of the local community.

“Our strategy is to fill the ground; to create a good atmosphere, and improve the match day experience; all of which will increase our core fan base.

“A season ticket of £99 for an adult and £20 for a child represents fantastic value at £5.17 per game for a father and son (to give as an example) to come to football.

“What’s more, the more people we have in the ground, the better the atmosphere is for the players and support for the manager,” he added.

Cards’ chairlady, Rosemary Johnson, was equally upbeat about the number of season tickets sold prior to the 31 May deadline.

She said: “We want to go back to being more of a family club; to reach out to more young people, who can come along with their families to watch their local football club.”

Based on the number of ticket seasons sold to date, the take-up for next season’s National League campaign has already risen four-fold against last season’s tally, with more enquiries being processed on a daily basis.

Although a near identical initiative was run by Sutton United last season, The Cards can draw comfort that their own Early Bird season ticket offers the best value anywhere in the National League.

Season ticket holders will receive access to all League games during the 2017-18 season. They will also be given priority to purchase tickets for FA Cup and FA Trophy matches, plus receive other hospitality and retail discounts.

For more information, go to www.wokingfc.co.uk