By: Vicky

Published May 22, 2017, in That's Entertainment

ENGLISH National Ballet and English National Ballet School have combined to create a new version of Cinderella especially aimed at young dance fans.

My First Ballet: Cinderella is a reimagined version of the classic fairytale created especially for children as young as three – adapted to an hour in length and with a narrator to help young audiences follow the story.

The show comes to Woking’s New Victoria Theatre on Friday 26 May and Saturday 27 May and tells the story of Cinderella, tormented by her stepsisters and not allowed to attend the Prince’s ball. Left behind to an evening of chores, she is visited by her Fairy Godmother who transforms her into a Princess who shall go to the ball.

Choreographed by George Williamson, Cinderella is the latest of the My First Ballet series which has included Swan Lake, Coppélia and Sleeping Beauty.

The series is performed by second year students of English National Ballet School, providing them with valuable rehearsal and performance experience within a professional touring company.

To coincide with My First Ballet: Cinderella, English National Ballet will host on-stage creative dance workshops, aimed to provide a gateway into the world of ballet. Children and their parents/guardians will be able to learn extracts from the production with ENB dancers. The workshop at the New Victoria Theatre will take place on Saturday 27 May from 3.45pm. There will be five performances of Cinderella across both days.