By: Vicky

Published May 22, 2017, in Other News

A MULTITUDE of Woking College students have been recognised for their outstanding achievements in maths, biology, chemistry and physics.

More than 100 students have received awards following their participation in some of the UK’s toughest academic and practical challenges.

In maths, a record 61 students at the college received gold, silver and bronze awards in in the National Maths Olympiad.

In biology, five students gained awards in the British Biology Olympiad, which is designed to stretch and expand the talents of this country’s top aspiring biologists

In chemistry, 11 students received awards including gold, silver and bronze in the Royal Society of Chemistry Olympiad.

The society says: “This is a highly challenging test of chemical knowledge and gives students the opportunity to develop skills required for study at university and beyond”

In physics, a team of students took part in the highly selective McLaren Challenge, where their competitively produced car was scored highly by McLaren engineers.

To attract more potentially outstanding students, there is a sciences and maths open evening at the college in Rydens Way, Old Woking on Wednesday 21 June, from 4.30pm to 8pm. For details visit www.wokingcollege.co.uk.