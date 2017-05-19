By: editor

Published May 19, 2017, in Sport, Twitter

NEW Woking FC manager, Anthony Limbrick, has wasted no time in the close season transfer market by signing former Dover Athletic defender, Richard Orlu, writes Andy Fitzsimons.

The 28-year old centre half, who was officially announced this morning (19 May ’17) on wokingfc.co.uk, is Limbrick’s first signing after just 10 days in the hot seat.

Orlu started his career at Staines Town, before signing for Farnborough in the Conference South (now National League South) in 2011. He then moved to Canvey Island at the start of the 2012/13 season, which saw him start every match and pick-up six man of the match awards.

After just one season at Park Lane, Orlu joined Conference South side Dover Athletic. Woking under Chris Kinnear, the former Gulls’ man played an integral role to help The Whites gain promotion to the National League (Premier) via the play-offs in his first season.

During his time at the Crabble Athletic Ground, Orlu narrowly missed out on the play-offs after Dover finished seventh behind Aldershot Town last season. He is now hoping to go one better with The Cards next season.

He said: “The style and the set-up at Woking suits me. It’s an ambitious club, which gives me the opportunity to improve and push on. I wanted a new challenge and I felt Woking was a very good place for that.”

Commenting on Orlu’s signing, Limbrick said: “Richard is experienced at this level of football and, most importantly, he is a winner.

“I felt his style fitted our philosophy and I’m excited to work with players who are hungry and have a desire to develop,” explained the former Southampton and West Ham United coach.

Orlu’s arrival at The Laithwaite Community Stadium signals a positive time for change and more new signings, as Woking gears up a more prosperous 2017-18 National League campaign.