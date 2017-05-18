By: editor

Published May 18, 2017, in Sport, Twitter

WOKING RFC has been awarded RFU (Rugby Football Union) accreditation at a historic club and annual awards event last Saturday (13 May ’17), writes Andy Fitzsimons.

Players and supporters came together to see the Surrey 4 league club receive its award from Surrey Rugby – one of the constitute bodies of the national union.

The progressive West Byfleet-based outfit, who currently ply their trade at Byfleet Recreation Ground, picked up the prestigious accreditation after demonstrating competencies against six key performance indicators.

Prior to receiving the award, Woking had to demonstrate the innate ability to retain and develop players; recruit new players; recruit and retain high quality coaches, as well as volunteers and referees.

It also had to show that its facilities were effective and efficient; it had effective and efficient management and governance, whilst showcasing its integration with the local community.

It was a night to remember for club chairman Andy Burrell, who successfully spearheaded Woking’s accreditation project, but also picked up the presidents’ cup from Stanley Fisher for his dedication and voluntary work over the past 12 months.

Fisher said: “It’s a proud night for Woking RFC.

“There are still many clubs who have not achieved the standards that Woking have been recognised for, which allows us to build for a strong future.

“I would especially like to thank Andy Burrell; without his efforts, the accreditation wouldn’t have been possible.

“I very much look forward to a successful 2017-18 season,” he added.