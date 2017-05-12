By: Vicky

Published May 12, 2017, in Sport, Woking Business

A WOKING man is among a team of cyclists from a Surrey firm who have been inspired to ride 100 miles to raise £10,000 after a colleague’s son was hit by a muscle-wasting disease.

Chris Homewood, 31, who works at the cabling and data company Siemon in Chertsey, will take part in the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 in support of Harrison’s Fund on 30 July.

He signed up for the event after colleague Steve Foster’s son Austin, now three, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in 2015.

Harrison’s Fund is named after ten-year-old Harrison Smith from Surrey who was diagnosed with the rare genetic condition. It affects all the muscles in the body, causing them to waste away. Harrison’s Fund’s goal is to get as much money as possible for research to find a cure for the disease.

After Austin’s diagnosis, Steve, 42, a keen cyclist from Sussex, challenged himself to ride 600 miles, including RideLondon-Surrey, to raise money.

Chris said: “I’ve known Steve for more than five years now and when Austin’s diagnosis came through we were all shocked and saddened and wanted to do something to contribute.

“I was so inspired by his effort and determination to accomplish the many rides and distances last year that when he mentioned he was planning to get a team together for this year I jumped at the chance.

“I am looking forward to raising much needed funds and awareness and being part of such an iconic activity.”

One in 3,500 boys in the UK is born with Duchenne each year. Their average lifespan is just 20 years and the disease is 100% fatal.

Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 is a 100-mile bike ride on closed roads, starting in the Olympic Park, taking in the Surrey Hills, and then finishing on the Mall. More than 20,000 cyclists will be taking part.

Joining Chris and Steve will be Dan Vout, 39, plus colleagues from other parts of the world.

To support the team please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/steven-foster11.