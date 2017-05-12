By: Vicky

Published May 12, 2017, in Other News

DUCK-HERDING sheepdogs were one of the highlights of the Horsell Scouts and Guides Grand May Fayre.

Around 3,000 people turned out on a traditionally damp bank holiday for the groups’ biggest fundraising event of the year.

Organising committee chairman Richard Mackie said that the sheep dogs from Devon – especially Tai, the youngest and hardest-working – were great hits with the crowds.

“Apparently the ducks all have different temperaments,” he said. “The display included asking some of the young people in the audience to help to round up the ducks. That wasn’t very successful, but the dogs did a great job.”

Richard said there was a good atmosphere throughout the day, which was a tribute to the hard work of the organising committee and all the volunteers.

He said the climbing wall, sponsored by Global Travel Management, was also popular.

“Seymours estate agents ran a penalty shoot-out and, I have to say, that some of the goalkeepers weren’t very good, and it was all great fun.”