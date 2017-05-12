By: Vicky

Published May 12, 2017, in Other News, Woking Business

WOKING-BASED lingerie giant HanesBrands has donated £10,000 to the breast cancer charity Walk the Walk in the run-up to the 20th fundraising MoonWalk.

Some 15,000 walkers are expected to gather at Clapham Common on Saturday for the annual event, wearing decorated bras to raise money and awareness to fight breast cancer.

Nina Barough, CBE, the charity’s founder and chief executive, was on hand to accept the cheque from the HanesBrands office in Church Street West. The company bought Playtex, whose lingerie includes Wonderbra and sports bras.

Sixteen HanesBrands employees will take part in the London MoonWalk this year.

The charity, whose headquarters are in the Genesis Business Park in Albert Drive, Woking, has raised £116 million and makes grants to a variety of cancer organisations. It also funds hospitals across the country to by Scalp Cooling systems, which help people undergoing chemotherapy to retain their hair.