By: Vicky

Published April 28, 2017, in Other News, Woking Business

A CHOBHAM children’s nursery has just been voted an “extradordinary” place to work by its staff for the sixth year running.

Pennypot Day Nursery is part of the Childbase Partnership, which was rated 25th in the prestigious Sunday Times Best 100 Companies to Work For listing, just published. The list is compiled from the views of workers themselves.

The company is one of only 160 UK organisations to achieve three-star, “Extraordinary” accreditation – for the sixth time in a row.

Carol McDonough, deputy manager at the staff-owned company in Pennypot Lane, said: “It is a very personal achievement because we are all employee owners and what we say really does make a difference.

Pictured: (L-R) Team leaders, Cathy Burrows, Aprille Goubert, Anna Jackman, and Pennypot deputy manager, Carol McDonough.

“When you are committed to giving young children the very best start in life, a happy supported staff team, who love their work and workplace, is vital.”

She added: “Ofsted inspectors have told us repeatedly that a happy and engaged staff team equals happy children. Our pride in our nursery and our company is reflected in our happy and confident children and there is nothing more rewarding or satisfying than that.”

For children aged six weeks to five years, Pennypot Day Nursery offers innovative learning through play programmes in imaginative, age-appropriate rooms which all have ‘free-flow’ access to a large garden with all-year-round secure and separate play and learning areas.

Childbase Partnership was the Employee Ownership Association’s Employee Owned Business of the Year 2016 and UK National Champion in the European Business Awards.