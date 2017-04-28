By: Vicky

Published April 28, 2017, in Other News

AROUND 300 Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers from Woking District Scouts celebrated St George’s Day at Woking Football Club’s Laithwaite Community Stadium.

The 18-25 year-old Explorer group performed the George and the Dragon story as a “rock opera”, which was appreciated by the children and the roughly 200 parents and siblings watching from the stands.

The various categories of Scouts took part in an adapted “cat and mouse” game in which youngsters dressed as St George ran after “dragons” who were carrying banners with Scout promises. Once they had caught the dragons and retrieved the banners, the St Georges handed them to the Scout leaders and the Scouts all renewed their promises – a key part of the themes of the St George’s Day celebrations.

District Commission for Woking Scouts, Liz Pocknell, said the event ended with the Explorers leading a Samba.

“It was joyful – a true celebration,” she said, adding, “I am proud to lead such a positive group of people who achieve so much.”

Liz said the event was organised by a team led by District Chairman Mike Webb.