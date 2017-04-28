By: Vicky

Published April 28, 2017, in Headlines

A LORRY driver had to be cut free by firefighters after his vehicle collided with a garden waste collection truck in Knaphill on Tuesday.

The incident, which also involved a Vauxhall Insignia estate car, happened just after noon on Bagshot Road, between Chobham Road and Stafford Lake.

The lorry driver was taken by air to St George’s Hospital, Tooting, with serious injuries but no-one involved else was badly hurt.

The curtain-sided lorry belongs to Meridian Metal Trading of Henley Business Park, Normandy. Its cab was badly crumpled as it collided with a dustcart-type Green Waste Club vehicle operated by Biffa Municipal.

Firefighters said the lorry driver’s legs were trapped and he suffered head injuries. The crane of a heavy rescue from Painshill Fire Station was used to pull up the mangled cab roof.

The front of the waste truck came to rest up against the traffic lights of a nearby pedestrian crossing. The vehicle’s off-side was damaged and firefighters had to clear up diesel leaking from the fuel tank.

Bagshot Road was closed between Chobham Road and Limecroft Road for several hours while police investigated and the wrecked vehicles were taken away.