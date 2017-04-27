By: editor

Published April 27, 2017, in Sport

SPECULATION linking Woking FC boss Garry Hill to the manager’s post at big-spending Billericay Town has been refuted by Blues’ chairman Dan Groves, writes Andy Fitzsimons.

With Hill’s contract up at the end of the season, some onlookers had put two and two together to make five, which placed The Cards’ supremo as the perceived front-runner to take over at the frivolous Ryman Football League club.

However, while Hill’s future at Woking looks increasingly uncertain, he will not be dropping down two leagues to potentially take a pay rise.

Speaking with the News and Mail, Billericay chairman Dan Groves said: “If you’re asking me if Garry Hill will be our manager next season, then I can confirm no.

“In truth, it’s the first I’ve heard of it. Had we got promoted [to the National League South], then maybe we would have looked for a new manager to take over from Tappers [Glenn Tamplin – the club’s owner], but as things currently stand, he will continue to manage the side next season.

Reports linking Hill to The Blues started to emerge when reality TV star and radio presenter Mark Wright bought a 20 per cent stake in the Essex-based non-league club.

They have already shown their financial muscle by signing several ex-professionals and have pulled no punches regarding their ambitions to get promoted into the National League.

But with Hill normally tight-lipped about his future to The Cards, he said: “It’s no secret that my contract with Woking is up in the summer. However, I haven’t spoken to any other clubs and I won’t be speaking to anyone while I’m under contract.

“I’m relaxed about the situation at the present time; people know that I have had opportunities to move on in the past, but I am very fond of Woking. After all, I’ve worked with Steve Thompson (assistant) and Gary Chapple (director) for six years.

“There’s no denying that it’s been a tough season (2016-17), but things have started to come together over the past 3-4 months,” he added.