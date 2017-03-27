By: Vicky

WOKING shoppers and businesses could to join a groundbreaking worldwide loyalty card scheme that combines cash-back with bonus points.

The planned scheme would involve shoppers signing up for a Lyoness card with shops and other businesses in the town centre.

The card, run by the Austrian-based Lyoness Management GmbH, is available in Britain but Woking Borough Council would be the first local authority in the country to take part in a mass sign-up of the programme.

It would be free to shoppers who would get cashback up to 5% that would go into their bank accounts, while businesses in the scheme would get 0.5% on all transactions, not only in Woking but in any of the 47 countries around the world where the card is accepted.

Woking Borough Council would receive 0.5% of all transactions, all of which would benefit good causes through the Woking Community Foundation.

The plan is to be put forward tonight (23 March) to the council executive, which will be asked to recommend that the full council appoints Lyoness to run the programme at its next meeting on 6 April.

Businesses will have to buy the electronic devise to process card transactions and pay a small monthly fee, but will benefit, not only directly from the money back on transactions, but by increased custom and marketing generated by the card.

They would offer products or services to the Lyoness bonus points system at discounts of between 5% and 15%.

It is believed that other loyalty schemes in neighbouring boroughs have been considered but dismissed on cost grounds, whereas the Lyoness version, which will be known as the Woking Loyalty Card Programme if it receives the backing of the full council, is seen as costing the authority very little, while offering widespread benefits. It would be managed by the council’s Business Liaison team as part of its business engagement duties and would add very little administration cost.

The draft plan involves the scheme being introduced to the town centre, and then to other parts of the borough with the hope that surrounding local authorities will see the advantages and join in.

It is believed that some local authorities in London are watching the planned Woking scheme closely.

Business Liaison portfolio holder Cllr Saj Hussain said: “This would be great – it would put Woking on the map as the card will be available globally – Australia, Dubai and elswhere. With the benefits to businesses, shoppers and good causes, it is a win-win situation.

“I hope the executive and council agrees and look forward to this coming to the town.”