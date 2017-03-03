By: editor

Published March 3, 2017, in Other News, Sport

British Paralympic Champion Hannah Russell MBE is encouraging people in her local town to sign up to take part in the 30th anniversary charity Swimathon on 7-9 April at Woking Swimming Pool.

Swimmers can challenge themselves to the 5k, 2.5k or 1.5k Individual or Team 5k or 1.5k distances and raise funds for Marie Curie (formerly Marie Curie Cancer Care) – the official partner of the Swimathon.

Russell, 20, who won two gold medals at the Rio Olympics thanks to success in the S12 50m freestyle and S12 100m Backstroke, said: “Swimming has been a big part of my life for as long as I can remember. However, the Swimathon is particularly poignant. Not only is it a brilliant way to improve your fitness levels, I have also had family members and friends experience breast cancer, so raising money for Marie Curie helps everyone’s health.”

For the former Woking Swimming Club member, swimming has enabled her to follow a sporting pathway like no other – from the people she’s met to the challenges she thought she’d never conquer. She said: “Sport teaches you to set targets and to have the right attitude and commitment to reach those targets. The Swimathon is no different, so I would encourage people to sign up, set themselves a target and go for it. It’s all in aid of a really good cause too,” added Russell.

Emily Akeroyd, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser, said: “We’re so grateful for Hannah’s support for this year’s Swimathon. She is a tremendous athlete and we hope having her support will inspires others in the area to sign up. The money raised from this year’s event will help Marie Curie to provide care and support to people living with a terminal illness and their families.”

Last year, the charity cared for and supported more than 50,000 people affected by terminal illness across the UK. It employs more than 2,700 nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals – providing expert hands-on care, emotional support, research and guidance for those with a terminal condition.

Russell will be at Woking Swimming Pool from 9am on 7 April to meet participants and enable them to see her Paralympic medals and MBE honour up close.

For more details about Swimathon, including how to sign up visit: www.swimathon.org or call Woking Swimming Pool on 01483 771122