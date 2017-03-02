By: editor

Published March 2, 2017, in Other News

WORLD-renowned jewellery designer Theo Fennell returned to Woking’s Winston Churchill School for the fifth year to run a masterclass for students, offering them a chance to win two work experience opportunities at his London workshop.

Welcoming his return to the school on Friday, Joanna Blackman, Deputy Subject Leader for Technology, said: “Winston is the only secondary school he offers this unique drawing and design experience to. In the past, Theo has also offered two Winston students work experience in his workshop and studio in Fulham Road, London, which is a really amazing opportunity”

Year 10 and 9 design technology students who wanted to take part in one of the three 40-minute master classes had to submit a jewellery design inspired by Theo’s own highly imaginative designs. During the sessions he showed his sketch books and some of his jewellery. He then set them challenges around the theme of Heroes and Heroines, either dead or alive, famous or family, for whom they would like to design a piece of jewellery that represents their interests and personality.

Students chose to design items for a variety of people from Jessica Ennis Hill to the Queen to members of their own families. Theo got them to think about birthstones, signs of the zodiac as well as known interests and skills of these people to design pendants, opening rings and brooches.

The students will continue to work and develop their ideas further before they are sent to Theo to select the eight students who will be invited to visit his workshop and studio at Fulham Road, London. The school hopes that two of these will be chosen to undertake work experience with Theo and his team of artists.