By: editor

Published March 2, 2017, in Other News

WOKING Shopmobility held its 23rd annual Pancake Race in the town centre on Tuesday and drew a record number of teams.

Twenty groups of four took part in the traditional Shrove Tuesday dash held as a relay. The fleet

-footed team from Woking Shopping took first place and the annual shield.

Shopmobility administration officer Paula Garner said the event was the wheelchair and mobility scooter hire service’s biggest single fundraising event and was expected to hit the £1,500 mark.

The charity has been operating for 25 years and provides those with mobility difficulties the ability to move more easily around the town centre shops and entertainment.