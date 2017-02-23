By: editor

Published February 23, 2017, in Other News, Sport

WOKING’S golden swimmer Hannah Russell has been presented with her MBE insignia by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

The five-times Paralympic medalist from the Woking Swimming Club was given the award in The Queen’s New Year’s Honours list in January.

Hannah, 20, who lives in Ottershaw and attends the University of Salford, won two gold medals and a bronze at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio, Brazil, and also claimed a new world record.

At just 16 Hannah won silver and bronze medals at the 2012 London Paralympics.

Hannah recently told the News & Mail, “Since returning from Rio in September, the past few months have been unbelievable. It’s such an honour to be recognised by your country for your efforts and successes but I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, coaches and friends.”