By: editor

Published February 10, 2017, in Other News

WEST Byfleet could be transformed with the vacant block Sheer House knocked down and replaced by shops, flats, offices and a new library around a public square.

Plans that have been submitted to Woking Borough Council also include an underground car park for the Station Approach site.

Stephen Tillman, Director of Altitude Real Estate Limited, which has submitted the plans, said : “We were thrilled with the turnout at our public consultation earlier this year and our design team has since spent extensive time in considering all the feedback received while also working collaboratively with Woking District Council.

“Although it was not possible or commercially viable to incorporate all suggestions we received into our proposals, we believe the plans we have submitted will transform the site from an old and outdated district centre into a bright new sustainable heart for West Byfleet that will bring homes, jobs and new public spaces to greatly benefit the community.”

The plans make provision for 5,000sqm of shopping and leisure space, 2,000sqm of office space, 255 flats and up to 300sqm for a new community space or library, along with underground car and cycle parking and improvements to surrounding roads.