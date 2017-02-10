By: editor

Published February 10, 2017, in Other News

BIRD’S EYE VIEW

TWO new cameras have been installed at the top of Export House to allow greater insight into the lives of a pair of Peregrine Falcons nesting there, thanks to funding from Woking Borough Council.

In January 2016 a purpose-built nesting box was set up for the couple, who had made their home on the tallest building in Woking – along with an internal web cam to record activity. The falcons moved straight in and the duo raised two chicks last spring.

Portfolio Holder for Environment & Sustainability, Councillor Beryl Hunwicks, said: “The Peregrine Falcon project was a huge success with live footage being viewed across the globe. They are spectacular birds and it is a privilege to watch as they make their home in our town centre.

“These new cameras will allow wildlife watchers a bird’s eye view of activity in the nest and ledges to keep an even closer eye on the pair, with infrared sensitivity for night viewing,

and give an even better insight into breeding habits of the species. I know we will all be keeping our fingers crossed for another success story in 2017.”

Peregrine Falcons have been recorded in the skies of Woking for at least the last 15 years, but this is the first known pair to raise a clutch of eggs through to fledglings. To follow the Falcons’ progress and view last year’s footage, visit www.wokingperegrines.com or on Twitter @wokingperegrine.