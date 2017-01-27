By: editor

Published January 27, 2017, in Other News

CHILDREN in pre-schools and primary schools have been invited to design wildlife-themed scrarecrows for the RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show in the summer.

The first prize is £200 worth of gardening vouchers with the second and third placed schools winning £150 and £50 tokens.

The competition is open to all pupils in year six or below in the South East. The shortlisted schools will be asked to build their scarecrow designs which will be judged by visitors at the show from 4 to 9 July. To enter, pupils must be in year six or below and must be registered with the RHS Campaign for School Gardening.

The schools are being asked to use plants and recycled material to create their ‘walk on the wild side’ scarecrows. The ‘wildlife’ theme will run across this year’s the flower show, with the aim of raising awareness of the need to support flora and fauna in Britain.

Gemma Lake, Deputy Show Manager for RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show, said: “The scarecrow competition is an incredibly popular feature at the show and I’m really looking forward to seeing the imaginative ideas the children come up with this year.

“I love seeing the excitement on the children’s faces when they attend the show on Press Day and see their hard work on display.”

The deadline for entries is 10 March and should be made by visiting https://schoolgardening.rhs.org.uk/Competitions/Hampton-Court-Scarecrows.