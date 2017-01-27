By: editor

Published January 27, 2017, in Headlines

DETAILS have been released about the Hilton hotel that is to be built in Woking town centre as part of the £460million Victoria Square development.

The leisure giant, based in Virginia, USA, announced this week that the 196-room Hilton Woking, at the junction of Victoria Way and Church Street West, will open in early 2021.

This is the first indication of the timing of the whole 65,000sq ft project that will include a 391-flats block with a new Marks & Spencer and a Boots store at the base. A planning notice in the News & Mail this week also reveals that the hotel will be 23 storeys, while the apartments will be in two towers, one 34 storeys and the other 30.

The new hotel will include a lobby bar, all-day restaurant, Sky Bar, and a coffee shop. There will be more than 700sq m of function and meeting space, including a 540sq m ballroom for up to 500 people. Other features will include an executive lounge and business centre.

Woking Borough Council leader John Kingsbury told the News & Mail: “We look forward to working with Hilton on this excellent project. The new hotel will offer everything guests require for a relaxing and productive stay, while being located in a fast-growing town with a strong business base.

“Together we will create a hotel that sets the standards of exceptional hospitality in the UK.”

Hilton’s regional head, full service brand management, Andreas Lackner, said: “Having opened DoubleTree by Hilton Woking in 2016 [in the building that was formerly a Holiday Inn Express], the new Hilton Woking will be a great complement to our existing hotel in the town.

“This new hotel is set to be a beacon of hospitality at the heart of Woking’s thriving when it opens in 2021.”