By: editor

Published January 20, 2017, in Other News

EWBANK’S auctioneers in Send will star alongside expert traders Raj Bisram, left, and James Braxton with their 1968 Renault Caravelle, on BBC One’s Antiques Road Trip next week. The pair visited the auctioneers while filming the show last summer. In the programme, Raj and James drive around the country buying antiques and selling them at auction and compete against each other to make the biggest profit. The Ewbank’s episode will be shown at 4.30pm on Wednesday 25 January, when Raj and James are driving between Somerset and the New Forest.