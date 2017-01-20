By: editor

Published January 20, 2017

SUPERMARKET giant Morrison’s has donated £1,000 towards new equipment for Woking Talking Newspaper Association.

The association, which provides recordings of the content of the Woking News & Mail for the visually impaired, needed £1,500 for microphones and new digital players.

Tim Harris, the association treasurer, said the donation was incredibly helpful.

“The players cost £25 and the microphones, which are very sophisticated, are £50.

“This will enable us to expand the content considerably and will add to the attractiveness of the product. This will make sure that our listener numbers continue to rise,” he said.

Tim said that numbers had dropped from around 100 to around 50 in the past decade.

Listeners can get their News & Mail recordings each week either from the association website or on a memory stick. They are asked to pay whatever contribution they can towards the players and to return the memory sticks after use. There is no charge for the recording service.

Listeners generally make contact through carers or friends and family or organisations such as Sight for Surrey.

For more information, visit www.wokingtn.org.uk.