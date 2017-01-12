By: editor

Published January 12, 2017, in Other News

MP JONATHAN Lord faced a grilling last week when he took up an invitation from Woking High School’s Debating Society.

After giving the group a comprehensive talk, there was a Q & A session where he came under fire on both local and national issues – from the proposed third runway at Heathrow to his voting record on tuition fees and his position on Brexit.

Emma Williams, Head of the Debating Society, said: “It all went very well. Year 11 student James Barber in particular – perhaps our keenest politician of the year – took Mr Lord to task on a couple of issues.”