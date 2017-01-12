By: editor

Published January 12, 2017

DRIVERS are facing months of disruption in Woking town centre as roads are closed or made one-way during work connected with the major building developments.

Diversions and a temporary closure will make Victoria Way a road to avoid. Surrey County Council has warned of ‘major traffic impact with significant delays [that] can be expected in the surrounding area’.

The key commuting route will be closed westbound from the Brook House roundabout to the Chobham Road junction from 11 to 19 February during the laying of heating and cooling pipes for the Victoria Gate office refurbishment. No diversion route is advised.

Church Street West will be closed in both directions between 30 January and 6 February with diversions in place.

In addition, from the end of this month, The Broadway and High Street, adjacent to the railway line, and Cawsey Way will be made one-way. This will mean that there will be no entry into Cawsey Way from Victoria Way, with diversions in place.

These changes will be in place for at least nine months during the demolition of existing buildings and their replacement by the £460 million Victoria Square development.

The alternative route to The Broadway will put further pressure on Victoria Way as traffic is sent northeast to the Brook House roundabout and then onto Chertsey Road and Stanley Road.

In addition, work began this week on an entrance filter lane for Hoe Valley School, with a lane closure and temporary traffic lights on Egley Road. The speed limit will be cut to 30mph during the roadworks, which are expected to last eight months.

Other ideas being considered include the reconfiguring of the congested High Street/Cawsey Way with access to Victoria Way moved to the site of the former Market Square and High Street closed to all traffic except buses and bicycles during the day and evening. Cawsey Way would then be redundant and removed, paving the way for more development and open spaces. The taxi rank outside the railway station, which causes significant traffic congestion, would then be moved to The Broadway with extra bays at the eastern end of Goldsworth Road.

A bus lane on Victoria Way with a bus stop near The Lightbox are also being considered.