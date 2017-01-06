By: editor

Published January 6, 2017, in Woking Business

HOEBRIDGE Golf Centre, near Old Woking, has opened its newly refurbished gym after a £250,000 investment at the venue.

The renovations to the Gym at Hoebridge, previously known as Horizones Health and Fitness, received a complete makeover with the introduction of state-of-the-art Matrix equipment, ‘My Ride’ spin technology, and refurbished changing rooms and fitness studios.

Hoebridge Senior General Manager Mike O’Connell said: “The investments made at Hoebridge have enabled us to provide an even better service to our many members and visitors.”

“The refurbishment to the Gym at Hoebridge is the final stage in an extensive project to enhance the facilities we have on offer here, and invite more people from the area to enjoy the social, health, and leisure benefits of visiting Hoebridge.”

Over the last 12 months, nearly £500,000 worth of investments have been made at the club with enhancements to the centre’s events facilities, including the installation of a function suite that was opened last year for recreational and business use.

Hoebridge has three separate golf courses, Footgolf facilities, Mr Mulligan’s Pirate Golf, a gym, and two multi-purpose function rooms, both available for hire.

For more information on Hoebridge, visit www.hoebridgegc.co.uk.