By: editor

Published January 6, 2017, in Other News

TWO Christmas celebrations in Woking were enjoyed by dozens of people who got together for good food, entertainment and companionship.

Staff and service users at Triangle Day Care Centre invited members of the local community to join them for a party on Tuesday 13 December.

Woking Lions held their Christmas Day lunch at the Moorcroft Centre in Westfield and also delivered 223 festive hampers to help local individuals and families enjoy the festivities.

Live entertainment, a buffet lunch and a raffle were all on offer at the Triangle centre in Lavender Road, with service users and members of the community enjoying a dance and a chat.

Staff were also on hand to answer questions about the new service which opened in September.

Mark Wilson, director of care at Triangle Community Services, told the News & Mail: “The Christmas party was lots of fun and everyone seemed to enjoy listening to the live music and having a dance.

“When people think of day care centres they sometimes think of people sat around watching TV. That is exactly the opposite of what we offer here. People tell us about their interests and what they enjoy – we then organise activities based on the things they love.”

John Byway, 73, suffers from Parkinson’s disease and dementia and has been attending the centre for two months. “I really enjoy coming here and chatting with other people. The staff always have a smile on their face.

“Since I’ve been coming here I’ve done lots of dancing, gardening and entered lots of quizzes.”

His wife Pam, who is a full-time carer said: “John has become much more outgoing since coming to the centre and he enjoys telling me what he’s been doing. I feel like I have part of my husband back.”

The Lions delivered their Christmas hampers to people nominated through 15 charitable organisations.

The value of the goods delivered was approximately £4,500 of which £1,500 was funded by Woking Lions and goods to the value of £3,000 came as donations from five schools, churches and various organisations and individuals.