By: editor

Published December 17, 2016, in Headlines, That's Entertainment

By Alice Saker

FUN for all the family! The New Victoria Theatre’s production of Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs really sparks the magic of Christmas. The whole theatre was transformed into a winter wonderland, with accents of the panto filling the foyer – there’s even a magic mirror in the aptly named bar.

The spellbinding magic continues on stage with the multi-award winning mind reader Chris Cox, who plays Snow White’s best friend Muddles, introducing himself with a fabulous magic trick.

Along with the wonderful enchantment, Andy Ford, one of Britain’s most successful pantomime comedians, provides some great entertainment for the adults and makes the experience enjoyable for the whole family.

Quite the ‘prof’-fessional, Warwick Davis was extremely popular among the younger members of the audience, captivating their festive enthusiasm and channelling it through his performance.

Anna Smith who plays the malevolent Queen Morgiana put on a truly ‘wicked’ act, feeding off all the ‘boos’ and jeers her evil behaviour invoked.

By contrast, Snow White was a pure delight with such an angelic voice to charm the audience and, evidently, Prince Wayne of Woking, who himself distracted some of the audience with his performance as the handsome royal.

As much as it is a family affair for the audience, the same is true for the dwarfs with both Warwick Davis’ daughter playing Loopy and his sister-in-law in the role of Snoozy.

The back-up dancers made the set come alive with amazing choreography and incredibly realistic costumes, especially in the forest scene which was quite freaky.

Everyone left feeling truly festive and a great time was had by all.

A ‘RELAXED’ performance of Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs will take place at Woking’s New Victoria Theatre on Thursday 5 January.

The special productions are aimed at those who have an Autistic Spectrum Condition, sensory and communication disorders, a learning disability or anyone who would benefit from a more laid-back environment, enabling more people to enjoy the magic of panto.

There may be some small changes to the show in terms of lighting and sound cues, but the overall content will not change. A more relaxed attitude to noise in the auditorium will reduce anxiety and ensure a safe, enjoyable outing to the theatre.

People making bookings will be sent a visual story (details and photos) and there will be a designated chill-out area for use during the performance.

General Manager of the theatre, Kate Lee, said: “We are committed to welcoming everyone to our venue and are delighted to offer a Relaxed performance of Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs.

Pantomime is such a tradition at this time of year and we believe that families and groups who might not otherwise consider attending a performance should be able to look forward to a magical theatre-going experience.”

Hollywood and TV legend Warwick Davis stars in the spectacular adventure, with comedy favourite Andy Ford, award-winning magician Chris Cox and theatre stalwart’s Anne Smith, Shaun Dalton and Melissa Potts.

Receiving rave reviews, Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs features traditional panto ingredients including glittering costumes, sensational songs, dazzling dance routines, bags of audience participation and magnificent slapstick comedy, guaranteed to delight of all ages.

The Relaxed scheme was introduced by the Ambassador Theatre Group in 2012 and is supported by the Society of London Theatre and the Theatrical Management Association, alongside panto producers First Family Entertainment.

The New Victoria Theatre’s Relaxed performance of Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs on Thursday 5 January at 7pm. Tickets can be booked at www.atgtickets.com/woking or 0844 871 7645 (fees apply).

Other access productions include a Signed performance on Tuesday 27 December at 7pm, a Captioned performance on Wednesday 28 at 7pm and an Audio Described performance on Thursday 29 at 2pm.