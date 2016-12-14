By: editor

Published December 14, 2016, in Woking Business

AMAZON’S fast delivery service, Prime Now, is offering to deliver a range of Christmas jumpers at short notice to customers in the Woking area.

The festive sweaters can be purchased in time for office parties and company meals using the service’s mobile app, with delivery available in one or two-hour windows.

Same day, two-hour delivery is at no additional cost; delivery within one hour of ordering is £6.99. The service is available seven days a week, morning until night.

PRIME members can download the app, which is available on iOS and Android devices. Visit www.amazon.co.uk/primenow for details.