By: editor

Published December 9, 2016, in Headlines

AFTER discussions that went on well into the night on Thursday in the council chambers, the ambitious £460 million Victoria Square development was finally given the go-ahead on Thursday.

A total of 21 Woking Borough Councillors voted to give the high-profile project in the heart of the town the green light, five voted against, while three abstained.

Subject to minor amendments, the 65,000sq ft scheme is to include 391 residential apartments, with a new Marks & Spencer and Boots stores at the base.

Leader of the council John Kingsbury told the News & Mail on Friday morning the outcome was: “A real leap of faith.”