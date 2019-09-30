By: Editorial Team

Published September 30, 2019, in Other News

MEMBERS of the 3rd Knaphill Guides have just returned from a memorable trip to Croatia that included seeing impressive Roman architecture and taking part in a day visit to Venice.

An outing on a gondola

The 27-strong group of Guides, Brownies, Rangers, Leaders and parent helpers was based in Pula in the Istria region, where the Roman remains include an amphitheatre.

They stayed in a hostel near the sea, which meant they were able to swim and relax on the beach, as well as visiting other seaside towns and the nearby caves.

The journey to Venice was across the Adriatic Sea on a high-speed catamaran.

Time for some paddle boarding off the beach

One of the highlights of the trip was dolphin-watching one late afternoon.

The trip was funded by 18 months of events, including cake sales, a quiz with a fish and chip supper, theatre trips, raffles and a couple of Body Shop parties. The money collected covered all the activities and extras which meant that the girls just had to pay for accommodation and flights.

“We’d like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who bought cakes from us, attended our quiz night or supported us in another way,” said Helen said.

“You have helped us to give the girls, and the leaders and parent helpers, an experience that they will never forget.

“Now that we’re back and, the autumn term has started, we are already thinking about where our next international trip might take us to.”

For the full story get the 26 September edition of the News & Mail