Published June 24, 2019, in Other News

Young sports novices from Woking were among the 1,500 children and their parents from across the county to take part in the 2019 Specsavers Surrey Youth Games, the county’s largest multi-sport festival, organised by not-for-profit Active Surrey.

Woking Boxing Team

This was the 23rd Surrey Youth Games and was held at Surrey Sports Park, Guildford, and this year, while most of the events had a competitive element, the emphasis was very much on celebrating what the participants had achieved as newcomers to their sport and recognising fair play. Every borough and district in Surrey giving their support to efforts to get more youngsters aged 6-16 involved in sports regardless of ability.

More than 300 local coaches and volunteers helped at the games where some events, such as football, judo and the 2km running also saw individual rather than team medals awarded.

A spokesman for the event organisers said: “The emphasis of the Games is now very much on participation first, and competition second.”

U8 Tennis Georgie Beare, Alice Groom, Max McGibbon, Anoushka Kumar, Kieran Hanley

Campbell Livingston, Director of Games organisers Active Surrey commented: “Young people wouldn’t get the chance to try out new activities without the support of local councils and the coaches they appoint. Alongside sponsors like Specsavers and Arriva, a small army of volunteers also give up their time so that young people new to a sport can ‘have a go’.

“We don’t know where the sporting careers of the young people who took part will take them – we’ve had Olympic medal winners play at the Games in previous years – but we’re determined that the Games continue to offer fresh opportunities to all.

