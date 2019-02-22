CHARITIES, clubs and community groups can claim a share of a £50,000 pot being offered to fundraisers by a water company.
Affinity Water launched its latest community engagement fund this week, inviting bids to win financial help for good causes.
The company is keen to see applications for projects that promote sustainable water use, have a positive environmental impact or help disadvantaged people.
Its fund is open for applications until Friday 24 May 2019. Bids will be reviewed by a team of people from across the company and selected applicants, to be announced on Monday 3 June, will go through to the next round.
The review panel is chaired by Affinity Water’s corporate responsibility manager, Beverley Taylor, who said: “We think supporting local good causes in our supply area is a natural extension of our work to keep customers’ taps flowing with safe, high quality water.
