By: Vicky

Published October 12, 2018, in Woking Business

A SOUTH American treat that has been receiving growing media attention could soon become a favourite in the UK thanks to a Woodham-based business woman.

Jen Munson-Montanez has launched her business Just Because Treats in June, baking alfajores (pronounced al-fa-ho-res), a Latin American version of a macarons, using traditional recipes alongside some flavour innovations of her own.

In her native home of Caracas, Venezuela, the alfajores are a part of life but the wider world has only gradually becoming aware of their existence. The idea of launching a business to sell them in the UK came to Jen as a way of remembering her roots.

She said: “Coming from a Venezuelan family, food is very important and it is when it is enjoyed with family that memories are created.”

“I guess it was thinking about the amount of time I’ve spent abroad and nostalgia for the alfajores that made me decide to honour my roots and bring a piece of my greatest food memories to Surrey. They are the perfect way to finish off a dinner party or as an extra special treat for family and friends, and they make beautiful and unique wedding favour gifts.”

