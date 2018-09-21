By: Vicky

Published September 21, 2018, in Woking Business

A BESPOKE curtains and blinds business run by a young Goldsworth Park mum has expanded so much that she has had to move into a shop in Horsell High Street.

Sophie Wickenden started Sophie Sews six years ago at home after studying interior design at Guildford College and then learning how to make curtains through adult education services in Woking.

“I first made curtains for family and friends and it took off from there. I set up a website and it continued to grow,” Sophie said.

Storing material and curtain poles at home became a problem and so Sophie found an empty shop that was formerly a dry cleaners and started setting up in June.

“I wanted the holidays to be over and get everything ready. Having the shop means my life is divided into home and work and its also made the business easier,” Sophie said.

She has so much business that she has contracted out the curtain-making to a specialist company in Norfolk. Sophie designs all the curtains and helps customers to choose the fittings and soft furnishings.

The curtains are then installed by her fitters, who are from Chobham and Knaphill. At the moment, the only other staff is Sophie’s PA, but she is hoping to employ another local person.

Sophie went to Sythwood School and then to one in Esher. Her husband, Paul, is a landscape gardener originally from Chobham.

They have two daughters, Poppy, 8, and Ebonie, 4, who go to Beaufort Primary School in Goldsworth Park, where Sophie is joint chairman of the PTA.

Poppy is already showing special awareness above her years, one of the qualities needed to be an interior designer.

Sophie said bespoke curtains are not cheap but are priced competitively compared with similar services elsewhere.

“It works well for a lot of people who are not sure what they want and what exactly to get,” she said.

Sophie held two opening days at the shop on Friday and Saturday last week and said that many local people she hadn’t previously met, as well as former customers, popped in to congratulate her.

“It was really lovely. Now it’s back to work – there a lot going on,” she said.