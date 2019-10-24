By: Editorial Team

Published October 24, 2019, in Woking Business

THE 2019 Woking Means Business exhibition has been hailed a success, once again showcasing all that the enterprising borough has to offer.

Exhibitors chat to visitors in the HG Wells Centre

“I was delighted with the response from exhibitors, visitors and speakers,” said the organiser, Paul Webster of Woking Chamber of Commerce.

“The council pre-show breakfast briefing was packed out and got us off to a great start while the atmosphere in the hall was the usual ‘jolly, friendly buzz’, according to Keith Grover, of Networking in Surrey.”

The exhibition was held, for the 16th year running, on Wednesday last week in the HG Wells conference and events centre in Woking. It was the opportunity for small and medium-sized businesses from the area to network and showcase their products and services.

The News and Mail’s own carol Miller with Simon Isherwood of the BNI Woking business networking group

The day started with a Woking Borough Council breakfast forum and included seminars on tips for becoming an exceptional manager and leader, making the most of online marketing and winning new business.

Danusia Jolliffe of TVision Technology, a first-time exhibitor at the show, said: “We have been in Woking for five years now as a business, and it was really great to be able to speak to so many local companies.

“My colleague told me that he’d had more – and higher – quality conversations at this show, than we had had at one recently attended in London.

“We’ll definitely be exhibiting again, and look forward to next year’s event. We hope that everyone enjoyed the drinks reception at the end of the day that we sponsored.”

For more on this story and pictures of the event, get the 24 October edition of the News & Mail