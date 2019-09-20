By: Editorial Team

Published September 20, 2019, in Entertainment

Believe it or not, it’s 10 years since Diversity took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent, beating Susan Boyle in front of a television audience of over 20 million.

The country’s best known dance troupe are celebrating by heading out on tour, and will bring their latest show, Born Ready, to G Live, Guildford, on Tuesday (24 Sept) and Wednesday (25 Sept).

HIGH ENERGY – Diversity will celebrate past successes and visions of the future at G Live, Guildford, next week

Creator and choreographer Ashley Banjo says: “Born Ready is such an incredibly special tour for the whole Diversity family. 2019 marks 10 years since we won Britain’s Got Talent and since then we have continued to innovate, grow and achieve things that most said were impossible.

“Born Ready will not only celebrate this and look back at some of the iconic Diversity moments over the past 10 years. But it will also look forward to the future, at how Diversity continues to evolve and how we plan to pass what we’ve created onto the next generation. Be prepared for dance, illusions, mind blowing stunts and inspiring stories that will hopefully leave people amazed!”